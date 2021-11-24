Rwanda’s delegation attends INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey

The Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja is in Istanbul, Turkey where he is attending the 89th Interpol General Assembly, which started on Tuesday, a Police statement said.The Rwandan delegation for the three-day General Assembly, also includes the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Secretary-General for Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga.

The annual General Assembly for INTERPOL’s supreme governing body comes at the time when the world is faced with the pandemic of COVID-19.

Top on the agenda is, therefore, the ratification of measures taken to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Interpol’s statutory cycle.

More than 2.16 million people have so far succumbed to the pandemic globally, with 1341 deaths registered in Rwanda so far.

The delegates will also look at the Police operations and technology, Interpol strategic framework 2022-2025, and operational and strategic partnerships. It will conclude on November 25, with elections of the new Executive Committee.

Rwanda hosted the 84th Interpol General Assembly in 2015.

Delegates appointed by the governments of member countries, who form the supreme body of Interpol, meet once a year and take all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.

These decisions are in the form of resolutions.

Rwanda applied for Interpol membership on November 27, 1973 and was affiliated along with Honduras and Qatar on September 19, 1974 during the 43rd Interpol General Assembly held in Cannes, France.