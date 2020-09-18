International › APA

Rwanda’s economic growth drop by 12.4% due to Covid-19 outbreak

Published on 18.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 12.4% in second quarter 2020 especially to the outbreak of COVID-19, the National Institute of Statistics revealed Friday.Official dats show that  Agriculture dropped by 2%, Industry dropped by 19% while Services dropped by 16%.

Figures  also show that economic sectors that were mostly affected include:  Education dropping by 67%, hotels and restaurants that dropped by 62%,  transport activities that dropped by 41% where air transport dropped by  96% and land transport decreased by 18%.

Trade dropped by 22%,  construction dropped by 20%, financial services dropped by 8% and public  administration dropped by 3%, the institute said.

In Services  sector, some activities such as: Hotels, restaurants, entertainment,  tourism and education have not fully resumed, it said.

Official  reports indicate that the only economic sectors that experienced growth  are: Information and communication sector that grew by 33%, the health  sector due to investments in the sector to deal with COVID-19 grew by 5%  and the water and waste management sector that grew by 1%.

