Rwanda’s economic growth drop by 12.4% due to Covid-19 outbreak

Rwanda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 12.4% in second quarter 2020 especially to the outbreak of COVID-19, the National Institute of Statistics revealed Friday.Official dats show that Agriculture dropped by 2%, Industry dropped by 19% while Services dropped by 16%.

Figures also show that economic sectors that were mostly affected include: Education dropping by 67%, hotels and restaurants that dropped by 62%, transport activities that dropped by 41% where air transport dropped by 96% and land transport decreased by 18%.

Trade dropped by 22%, construction dropped by 20%, financial services dropped by 8% and public administration dropped by 3%, the institute said.

In Services sector, some activities such as: Hotels, restaurants, entertainment, tourism and education have not fully resumed, it said.

Official reports indicate that the only economic sectors that experienced growth are: Information and communication sector that grew by 33%, the health sector due to investments in the sector to deal with COVID-19 grew by 5% and the water and waste management sector that grew by 1%.