Rwanda’s first confirmed coronavirus patients recovered

Rwanda’s first COVID-19 patients, all Indian nationals who tested positive for the coronavirus are being recovered and would released from isolation this week, Rwandan minister of Health , Dr Daniel Ngamije confirmed Tuesday.The two patient no longer have the virus in their system and are no longer contagious. They been released from isolation and they are yet to be discharged from hospital this week, according to the same source.

Indian citizen working for an international organisation in Kigali who arrived from Mumbai on 8 March tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry said “An Indian woman, 37, who arrived in Rwanda on 8 March 2020 from Mumbai, India, a spouse of a previously confirmed positive case also tested positive.”

Rwandan Health officials explained that this was a travel-related case where the patient and his wife recently returned to the county from Mumbai, India

The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rwanda. The case was announced March 14.

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus, Rwandan officials announced a Kigali city-wide lockdown for 14 days and cautioned residents on visits and unnecessary movements upcountry and abroad.

Despite curfew imposed by Rwanda National for for all residents to stay home, several main highways – typically packed with vehicles – were largely empty across Kigali city, though Rwanda television reported some people tried to breach the curfew.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough,shortness of breath,and fever.