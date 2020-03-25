Rwanda’s first confirmed coronavirus patients recovered

International › APA

Published on 25.03.2020 at 08h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s first COVID-19 patients, all Indian nationals who tested positive for the coronavirus are being recovered and would released from isolation this week, Rwandan minister of Health , Dr Daniel Ngamije confirmed Tuesday.The two patient no longer  have the virus in their system and are no longer contagious. They been  released from isolation and they are yet to be discharged from hospital  this week, according to the same source.

Indian citizen working  for an international organisation in Kigali who arrived from Mumbai on 8  March tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry said “An  Indian woman, 37, who arrived in Rwanda on 8 March 2020 from Mumbai,  India, a spouse of a previously confirmed positive case also tested  positive.”

Rwandan Health officials explained that this was a  travel-related case where the patient and his wife recently returned to  the county from  Mumbai, India

The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rwanda. The case was announced March 14.

Following  the outbreak of the deadly virus, Rwandan officials announced a Kigali  city-wide lockdown for 14 days and cautioned residents on visits and  unnecessary movements upcountry and abroad.

Despite curfew  imposed by Rwanda National for for all residents to stay home, several  main highways – typically packed with vehicles – were largely empty  across Kigali city, though Rwanda television reported some people tried  to breach the curfew.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough,shortness of breath,and fever.

