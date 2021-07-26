International › APA

Rwanda’s full lockdown extended for five days as new COVID-19 cases recorded

Published on 26.07.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s full lockdown has been extended effective Sunday for a further five days to get the Delta variant outbreak under control, as the death toll from the pandemic has reached 718.The statement issued by the Prime minister’s office in Kigali said that movements and visits outsides the hme are not permitted except for essential services.

Public transport is prohibited while office in public and private businesses will remain closed.

Schools and higher education institutions are closed, the statement added.
Traditional civil and religious weddings remain suspended.

The Rwanda government reminded citizens of the critical importance of complying with health measures.

These include physical distancing, wearing face masks and hand hygiene, it said.

