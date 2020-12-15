International › APA

Rwanda’s GDP falls by 3.6 pct in Q3, 2020

Published on 15.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s GDP was estimated to have fallen by around 3.6 percent in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter in the previous year, the national institute of statistics revealed Tuesday.Data show that in the third quarter of 2020, GDP at  current market prices was estimated at Frw 2,482 billion from Frw 2,359  billion in Q3 of 2019 ($ 1 USD  = 970 Frw)

The statistical agency  also reported that services continue to lead in terms of shares to GDP  with 48% compared to 26% and 19% shares for agriculture and industry  respectively. The remainder 8% is attributed to net taxes on products.

The  Agriculture sector increased by 2% and contributed 0.5 percentage  points to overall economic growth while Industry dropped by 1% and  contributed -0.3 percentage points to the GDP drop, the institute said.

Overall  services sector decreased by 7%. Within services, Transport activities  decreased by 33%, Hotel and restaurants decreased by 55%, financial  services decreased by 3%, Administrative and support activities  decreased by 9%. Education decreased by 57% as schools remained closed  between July and September

However, Health services increased by  6%, Public Administration increased by 1% while information and  communication activities increased by 43% mainly boosted by  telecommunication activities, it said.

