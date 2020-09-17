Rwanda’s HEC officials accused of fraud

Officials from High Education Council (HEC) in Rwanda are among top officials summoned by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Rwandan parliament for allegedly manipulating a bursary system at the University by creating ghost students, an official source confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.During the hearing in Kigali, Parliament pinned HEC over failure to show supporting documents to funds transferred to the bank accounts and several cases of misuse of budget money on unused electronic office equipment and a shocking case where the institution illegally paid allowances to officials.

Shockingly Parliament also heard that HEC disbursed over Rwf40million ($42,000 USD) to the University of Rwanda as fees for 16 non- school-going ‘university students’ including one of them who had died long ago.

According to the reports one of the university payroll administrators, created ghost students and defrauded the Government

agency.

During the hearing, Desire Gacinya, the HEC Director of Bursary/Loan and Fund Management,explained that they had some issues with coordinating reconciliation of funds with the other institutions and thus paid funds using projection of the previous school years.

As the Government plans to assess if schools can resume in September, the university of Rwanda has been preparing to resume and says “is now ready to receive students and continue to observe Covid-19 precautionary measures and guidelines.”