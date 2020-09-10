Rwanda’s inflation down to 8.8 percent in August

Rwanda’s inflation, measured by consumer price index (CPI), declined to 8.8 percent year-on-year in August down from 9.2% in the previous months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.In August 2020, Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 11.1 percent on annual basis and increased by 1.7 percent on monthly basis.

It said that Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 24 percent on annual change and increased by 0.2 percent on monthly basis. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 4.5 percent on annual change and increased by 0.3 percent on monthly basis.

Data show that Transport increased by 21.7 percent on annual basis and decreased by 0.8 percent on monthly basis.

According to official indicators, the “local goods” increased by 9.5 percent on annual change and increased by 0.5 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 6.5 percent on annual basis and increased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 18 percent on annual change and increased by 3.1 percent on monthly basis, it said.

The prices of the “Energy” increased by 4.2 percent on annual change and decreased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “General Index excluding fresh Products and energy” increased by 7.1 percent on annual change and decreased by 0.1 percent on monthly basis, the institute said.