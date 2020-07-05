International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s international flights not to resume before August 1

Published on 05.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure has announced that the country will reopen airport operations for scheduled commercial flights on August 1 but added that several measures shall be adhered to safeguard the health of passengers, crew and staff.The official  statement made available Sunday to APA in Kigali said that tTo ensure  the safety and health of passengers, crews and staff, airport operations  will adhere to guidelines developed by the Ministry of Health and  recommendations of the ICAO Council on Aviation Recovery Task Force.

The  Task Force aims at identifying and recommending strategic priorities  and policies for States and industry operators in regards to responding  to the serious impact being felt across the international civil aviation  sector as a result of Covid-19, it added.

Rwandan officials  emphasize that all passengers, including those in transit, will be  required to show proof of a Covid-19 PCR negative test from a certified  laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda.

For  passengers entering Rwanda, the statement adds, a second PCR test will  be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within 24 hours.

According  to the statement,  during the 24 hours of waiting for test results,  passengers will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.

The  move comes after the International Air Transport Association (IATA)  recently issued a series of recommendations which they say could help  the aviation sector as it plans to re-start passenger flights amid the  COVID-19 crisis.

The roadmap aimed to provide the confidence that  governments will need to enable the re-opening of borders to passenger  travel, and the confidence that travellers will need to return to  flying.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top