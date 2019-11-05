Rwanda’s Kagame in major cabinet reshuffle

Rwandan President Paul Kagame Monday evening rang some major changes to his cabinet, appointing a new Foreign Affairs minister and military commanders to various levels of the defense and security forces, APA can report from Kigali on Tuesday.The English language daily New Times on Tuesday reported that President Kagame named Dr. Vincent Biruta, a former minister of the Environment as Foreign Affairs and Cooperation minister.

Dr Birute replaces Dr. Richard Sezibera, a retired military medical doctor who has been dropped from the cabinet months after being taken ill and is now recovering in Israel.

According to the newspaper, General Patrick Nyamvumba who has been Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) will now be the Minister of Internal Security.

Prior to this appointment, the Internal Security ministry was under the purview of Justice Ministry.

President Kagame has also separated the Sports ministry from the Ministry of Culture and entrusted it to Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, a new face in his cabinet.

The Culture portfolio has been appended to the Ministry of Youth and placed under Rose Mary Mbabazi.

Ignacienne Nyirarukundo formerly a member of the lower chamber of the Rwandan parliament, has been appointed Minister of State in charge of Social Affairs.