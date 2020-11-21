Rwanda’s Kagame sees peace as pre-condition for development

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called for regional effo to maintain peace and security across the Great Lakes region of Africa noting that this a prerequisite for development.According to a copy of the speech obtained Saturday by APA and which was made during a virtual conference between heads of States of Governments members of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), Kagame stressed that collaborative and harmonised approach is the best way to deal with the security and public health challenges facing the Great Lakes region.

“Although much remains to be done, there has been progress toward eliminating illegal armed groups in our region,” the Rwandan leader said while expressing his confidence that it is past time to uproot the armed groups, once and for all.

According to him, Genocide fugitives should not find refuge anywhere in our region.

In addition, Kagame emphasized the need to bring fugitives to justice, insisting that that can only be achieved through cooperation among the countries of ICGLR to even overcome other regional challenges.

ICGLR member states include; Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The regional body offers its 12 member countries improved support services in the areas of resource governance, peace and security, and in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.