International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s Kagame sees peace as pre-condition for development

Published on 21.11.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called for regional effo to maintain peace and security across the Great Lakes region of Africa noting that this a prerequisite for development.According  to a copy of the speech obtained Saturday by APA and which was made  during  a virtual conference between  heads of States of Governments  members of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region  (ICGLR), Kagame stressed that  collaborative and harmonised approach is  the best way to deal with the security and public health challenges  facing the Great Lakes region.

“Although much remains to be done,  there has been progress toward eliminating illegal armed groups in our  region,” the Rwandan leader said while expressing his confidence  that  it is past time to uproot the armed groups, once and for all.

According to him, Genocide fugitives should not find refuge anywhere in our region.

In  addition, Kagame emphasized the need to bring fugitives to justice,  insisting that that can only be achieved through cooperation among the  countries of ICGLR to even overcome other regional challenges.

ICGLR  member states include; Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic,  Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan,  South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The regional body  offers its 12 member countries improved support services in the areas of  resource governance, peace and security, and in the fight against  sexual and gender-based violence.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top