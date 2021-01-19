International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s Kigali city goes back to COVID-19 lockdown amid surge of new cases

Published on 19.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Rwanda’s capital city Kigali is set to return to a total coronavirus lockdown effective Tuesday as infections are mounting in the capital city of this East African nation.According to one  of the resolutions from Cabinet’s meeting chaired by President Paul  Kagame, the surge in cases specifically in the City of Kigali has  necessitated a lockdown.

Citizens are urged to significantly  reduce social interactions and limit movements to essential services,”  reads part of a statement.

Businesses except for food, banks and medicine will be closed and no more people most will be allowed to gather outdoors.

Israel registered additional 227 cases from the coronavirus outbreak over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the country’s tally rose to 11,259 confirmed cases, including 146 deaths.

The ministry said 40 patients remain in critical condition, including those who are on respirators.

Kigali accounts for 61 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported in the country since January 1, it said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top