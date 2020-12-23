International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s Kigali New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Published on 23.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwandan capital city Kigali’s iconic fireworks display on New Year’s Eve have been cancelled due to the concerns of new COVID-19 infections, municipality authorities revealed Wednesday.The  decision to cancel the fireworks display was announced by the Mayor of  the City of Kigali Pudence Rubingisa who said that some facilities such  as hotels can apply to have their own fireworks if they demonstrate that  they will observe Covid-19 measures.

According to municipality  authorities, only one hotel located downtown Kigali city has been given a  node to display fireworks. Others might also apply and be given green  light.

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Rwanda prompted the  government to institute new measures to deal with the virus spread,  including extending curfew hours.

In addition, Rubingisa  cautioned Kigali residents to avoid social gatherings and unnecessary  movements during this festive season.

Rwanda has reported one new death in the last 24 hours , bringing the number of fatalities up to 66 total fatalities.

The  East African country has also reported  109 new confirmed cases of  COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 7,511. Of  those infected, 1,282 are still hospitalized and 6,163 have recovered.

