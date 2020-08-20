International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s major hospital suspends visits amid COVID-19 spread

Published on 20.08.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

As the new coronavirus continues to spread in Rwanda, King Faisal Hospital, one of the largest referral hospitals in te country operated by the government has suspended visits until further notice at all of its healthcare facilities, medical officials announced on Thursday.Any visitors allowed under limited circumstances will be screened for COVID-19 before they are allowed into the facility, an official statement said.

In addition, all visitors should wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting.

As  of Thursday, there were 2,644 cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda, and 1,698  people have recovered from it, according to the ministry of Health.

Earlier  this week, Rwanda announced the temporary closure of two major markets in the capital Kigali as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the  country reached a new high.

Rwandan health officials castigated  vendors and shoppers from the closed business facilities for being reluctant to observe basic health guidelines, saying an assessment showed that many of them were less mindful of wearing face masks, respecting social distancing measures and regular hand washing.

Rwanda on August 1 reopened its airports to commercial flights more than four months after they were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the  country. 

But, schools remain closed, as are the land borders with the Central African country, except for cargo trucks.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top