Rwanda’s major hospital suspends visits amid COVID-19 spread

As the new coronavirus continues to spread in Rwanda, King Faisal Hospital, one of the largest referral hospitals in te country operated by the government has suspended visits until further notice at all of its healthcare facilities, medical officials announced on Thursday.Any visitors allowed under limited circumstances will be screened for COVID-19 before they are allowed into the facility, an official statement said.

In addition, all visitors should wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting.

As of Thursday, there were 2,644 cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda, and 1,698 people have recovered from it, according to the ministry of Health.

Earlier this week, Rwanda announced the temporary closure of two major markets in the capital Kigali as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country reached a new high.

Rwandan health officials castigated vendors and shoppers from the closed business facilities for being reluctant to observe basic health guidelines, saying an assessment showed that many of them were less mindful of wearing face masks, respecting social distancing measures and regular hand washing.

Rwanda on August 1 reopened its airports to commercial flights more than four months after they were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

But, schools remain closed, as are the land borders with the Central African country, except for cargo trucks.