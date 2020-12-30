International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s media regulator in youtube registration U-turn

Published on 31.12.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), a self-regulatory body for media in the country on Wednesday announced it has revised its controversial decision to register all YouTube channels, saying this was not appropriate and timely.RMC Chairman, Cleophas Barore  said that the decision is momentarily suspended as the regulatory body  seeks to have more consultation to streamline this service.

RMC is considering regulating YouTube channels after receiving a number of  complaints from the public accusing some online media publishers  including YouTube bloggers of publishing offensive content that target  certain groups of people.

The RMC fashions itself as the local media’s self-regulatory body, but is funded by the government.

Article 19 of the law regulating media in Rwanda, stipulates that every person has the right to receive, disseminate or send information through the internet.

This means that every person is entitled to the right of creating a website through which they can publish content for public consumption even if they are not professional journalists.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top