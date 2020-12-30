Rwanda’s media regulator in youtube registration U-turn

The Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), a self-regulatory body for media in the country on Wednesday announced it has revised its controversial decision to register all YouTube channels, saying this was not appropriate and timely.RMC Chairman, Cleophas Barore said that the decision is momentarily suspended as the regulatory body seeks to have more consultation to streamline this service.

RMC is considering regulating YouTube channels after receiving a number of complaints from the public accusing some online media publishers including YouTube bloggers of publishing offensive content that target certain groups of people.

The RMC fashions itself as the local media’s self-regulatory body, but is funded by the government.

Article 19 of the law regulating media in Rwanda, stipulates that every person has the right to receive, disseminate or send information through the internet.

This means that every person is entitled to the right of creating a website through which they can publish content for public consumption even if they are not professional journalists.