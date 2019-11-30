International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s military bank to scale up investment in cyber security

Published on 30.11.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

Zigama Credit and Savings Bank, which predominantly caters for members of the Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda Correctional Service and Rwanda National Police on Friday said it will start focusing on investments in technologies for better service delivery and strengthening their IT infrastructure to safeguard the bank against cyber attacks.The chairman board of directors, Zigama CSS,  Dr  James Ndahiro, told reporters in Kigali that the bank want its workers to be trained more in technology.

“We have seen that this sector  is changing face, so to continue giving good services to our members;  the workers need to be trained. We will also invest in buying equipment  related to technology, as we look to enhance the safety of our members’ money,” Dr Ndahiro said.

Currently the bank has a capital of over RWF 300 billion (about 335 million USD) and the deposit of the members is currently over RWF 200 billion (About 225 million USD)

More recently a number of businesses surveyed have suffered a cyber security breach in the past 12 months; with incidences ranging from fraudulent emails, viruses, spyware and malware, to attempted hacking of sensitive information.

Currently Zigama is emphasing to be at the forefront of cyber security investing heavily to protect some of their clients’ most valuable and sensitive information.

According to  the senior management of the bank, these investments present an opportunity for the financial institution to generate a return on that  investment by earning revenue from the cybersecurity solutions they  develop.

The military bank is especially looking to develop a  range of options to monetize cybersecurity solutions including selling  the technology outright to other companies for their own use, or provide white-labeled solutions that other companies could turn around and  offer to their customers, it said.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top