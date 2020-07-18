International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s military side APR FC ends contract with Moroccan coach

Published on 18.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s military side APR FC and his assistant coach, Nabyl Bekroui of Morocco have agreed to terminate their contract on mutual consent, Sports source revealed Saturday to APA in Kigali.APR  FC The club wishes to thank Coach Bekroui for his exemplary work and  high standard of professionalism during his tenure, the club said in a  statement.

The Moroccan has been APR’s assistant coach since June  2019 and was a pivotal member of the technical bench as the club romped  to a record-extending 18th league title with an unbeaten record.

Earlier  this month, the Moroccan coach confirmed the development saying “it was  with great sadness to share the news that I will be leaving this  wonderful club, my family and I have loved every single minute spent  working for you and trying our best to make you happy,”

Bekroui, a  specialist in sports science and strength training, previously worked  with German giants Bayern Munich, Benevento in Italy, and the Moroccan  national team.

Army side APR have been crowned Rwanda Premier  League champions for a record 18th time in last May after the Rwanda  Football federation (FERWAFA) called an end to the season due to the  COVID-19 pandemic.

The football body handed APR the title based  on the standings after Match Day 23, and subsequently, results from  Match Day 24 have been cancelled as not all teams had played round 24  games. APR led the standings with 57 points.

