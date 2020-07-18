Rwanda’s military side APR FC ends contract with Moroccan coach

Rwanda’s military side APR FC and his assistant coach, Nabyl Bekroui of Morocco have agreed to terminate their contract on mutual consent, Sports source revealed Saturday to APA in Kigali.APR FC The club wishes to thank Coach Bekroui for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, the club said in a statement.

The Moroccan has been APR’s assistant coach since June 2019 and was a pivotal member of the technical bench as the club romped to a record-extending 18th league title with an unbeaten record.

Earlier this month, the Moroccan coach confirmed the development saying “it was with great sadness to share the news that I will be leaving this wonderful club, my family and I have loved every single minute spent working for you and trying our best to make you happy,”

Bekroui, a specialist in sports science and strength training, previously worked with German giants Bayern Munich, Benevento in Italy, and the Moroccan national team.

Army side APR have been crowned Rwanda Premier League champions for a record 18th time in last May after the Rwanda Football federation (FERWAFA) called an end to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The football body handed APR the title based on the standings after Match Day 23, and subsequently, results from Match Day 24 have been cancelled as not all teams had played round 24 games. APR led the standings with 57 points.