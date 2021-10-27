Rwanda’s military side APR FC to face Morocco’s RS Berkane in next CAF Confederation Cup round

Rwanda’s military side APR FC will face Morocco’s RS Berkane in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup, Sports sources revealed Tuesday in Kigali.The draw for what is an ‘additional second preliminary round’ of the CAF Confederation Cup took place on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt and saw Rwanda’s representative learn its fate as they look to progress further in the competition.

The CAF Confederation Cup additional second preliminary round will see the 16 teams who qualified from the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round facing the 16 losing teams from the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

Draw for 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup additional second preliminary round:

Zanaco FC (ZAM) vs Binga FC (MLI)

Simba SC (TAN) vs Red Arrows (ZAM)

TP Mazembe (DRC) vs Marumo Gallants (RSA)

Asec Mimosas (CIV) vs GD Interclube (ANG)

FC Nouadhibou (MTN) vs Coton Sport FC (CMR)

USGN (NIG) vs DCMP (DRC)

AS Otohô (CGO) vs Gor Mahia (KEN)

APR FC (RWA) vs RS Berkane (MAR)

Tusker FC (KEN) vs CS Sfaxien (TUN)

Hearts of Oak (GHA) vs JS Saoura (ALG)

Rivers United FC (NGR) vs Al Masry (EGY)

Stade Malien (MLI) vs Ahly Tripoli (LBY) or Biashara United (TAN)

Al Ittihad (LBY) vs Enyimba FC (NGR)

AS Maniema (DRC) vs Pyramids FC (EGY)

LPRC (LIB) vs Orlando Pirates (RSA)

Royal Leopards (ESW) vs JS Kabylie (ALG)

The first leg matches will be played between 26-28 November 2021 while the second legs will take place from 3-5 December 2021.

The 16 winners of the ties will take part in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup which will start in February 2022.