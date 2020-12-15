International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s most-wanted genocide suspect believed to be hiding in South Africa

Published on 15.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

One of Rwanda’s genocide fugitive Fulgence Kayishema who is reportedly been living in the South Africa country for years is still on the wanted list of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism), which is asking authorities in Pretoria to cooperate in his arrest, a judicial source confirmed Tuesday.The Chief Prosecutor of the International  Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism), Serge Brammertz  confirmed that  that Kayishema was located in South Africa but he  remains at large because of Pretoria’s failure to provide effective  cooperation over the last two and a half years.

Speaking before  the UN security council, Mr Brammertz said said that South Africa  refused to arrest Kayishema based on claims that he had refugee status  adding that it had been later verified that the suspect had no refugee  file.

“Why didn’t South African authorities take obvious measures  after being informed that an internationally wanted fugitive indicted  for genocide was present in their country? It remains most important and  South Africa should empower its operational services to work directly  with the Office of the Prosecutor on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

In  2012, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), which was  replaced by the mechanism, handed over Kayishema’s file to the Rwandan  Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the ICTR indictment,  Kayishema is accused of four counts of Genocide, extermination as a  crime against humanity, conspiracy in Genocide and conspiracy in  committing Genocide.

The fugitive was the police inspector of the  Kivumu commune, in the former Kibuye Prefecture (West), during the  massacre of thousands of Tutsis and Hutu moderates in the tiny East  African nation.

