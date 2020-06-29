International › APA

Rwanda’s moto-taxi drivers advised to go cashless to prevent COVID-19 spread

Published on 29.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

A few weeks after Rwandan health officials have warned on the potential risk factors for 2019-novel coronavirus in public transport, moto-taxi drivers have been urged to used available cashless transactions in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic, according to an official statement obtained Monday by APA in Kigali.Rwanda Biomedical center (RBC) reminded moto-taxi  operators the available ways of cashless payments including Airtel, MTN  mobile money or using a newly introduced motorcycle transport payment  known as  ‘Yego Moto Tap and Pay’ technology.

In a move to curb  the risk of COVID-19 contamination, 15,000 motor taxis operating in  Kigali will soon be equipped with Yego Moto meters to strengthen the  cashless economy and to tackle the problem of changes which was another  issue between passengers and motorcycle drivers, according to Rwanda  Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA).

The yego moto meter automatically calculates the fare for the trip based on the distance travelled by the passenger, it said.

For  passengers who do not have an MTN Mobile Money Tag, Yego Moto drivers  will provide them with a Ride-Tap-Pay NFC card for a fixed modest  amount.

A passenger can register the NFC tag by tapping the tag on the back of the yego moto meter.

For  security, One Trip Pay (OTP) notification will be sent to the  passenger’s phone which once entered will allow her/him to start making  payments instantly.

The entire registration process takes more or  less than 30 seconds and no extra charges shall be incurred as the  passenger will only pay the fare which is displayed on the yego moto  meter.

The system will also allow people to pay for friends and  other people from the countryside without being together using mobile  money payment.

As of Sunday, Rwanda reported 22 new cases of  COVID-19  to reach a total of 900 confirmed cases since the outbreak of  the pandemic in March this year

Altogether, 443 COVID-19 patients  were discharged from hospitals while 30 new patients recovered in the  past 24 hours, the Health ministry said.

