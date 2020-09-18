Rwanda’s Mugisha heads for World Championships 2020 in Italy

Samuel Mugisha, winner of ‘Tour du Rwanda’ international cycling competition currently plaing for French based club of LMP–La Roche Sur Yon is among riders selected to compete for World Championships 2020 scheduled to take place in Imola, Italy from 24-27 September, Sports officials announced late Thursday in Kigali.The time trial circuit will be 32km for both men and women, organisers if the event said in a statement obtrained by APA in Kigali.

The UCI has shortened the programme down to just the elite men’s and women’s individual TT and road races and it will be staged over four days starting on Sept. 24.

The men’s road race will be extremely challenging with the 259.2km course featuring 5,000m of climbing. The women’s race will be 144km with a 2,750m of ascent.

Mugisha, 22, left Rwanda for France last month to join LMP, having inked a 1-year deal with the French side in late 2019.

He was initially due to join the team after this year’s Tour du Rwanda in March but his travel was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that globally disrupted international travel.

Mugisha, one of the most elite riders in domestic cycling, made his international debut in 2015 and has been riding in Europe since 2016 when he was signed by South African Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

The former Ignite Benediction rider holds the record for the youngest winner of Tour du Rwanda, which he attained in August 2018, aged 20 years and 250 days.