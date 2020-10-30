International › APA

Rwanda’s national team defender tests positive for the COVID-19

Published on 30.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwandan international defender Salomon Nirisarike currently playing Armenian Premier League giants FC Pyunik will not be able to join training camp ahead of crucial AFCON 2021 qualifiers match against Cape Verde after he was forced to go into quarantine, Sports sources confirmed Friday in Kigali.Rwand’s football head coach  Vincent Mashami  said that the defender Nirsarike had tested positive  for the coronavirus and would miss two matches qualifier against Cape  Verde.

The 27-old defender, who  was expected to link up with the  national team ahead of Cape Verde in Praia on November 14 has been  plying his trade with AFC Tubize in Belgian second tier since 2016.

Nirisarike  who started his senior career with Loyal Antwerp in Belgium, in 2012,  also made his international debut for Rwanda in 2012 and has since  played 16 times for the national team.

Rwanda have not got a  point yet after registering two losses in the initial qualifiers while  Cape Verde enjoy two points in Group F.

Mozambique are on top with four points and are separated from Cameroon by goal difference.

