Rwanda’s nationality law amended to attract investments

Rwanda’s lawmakers have adopted a new law governing nationality which replace a 2008 legislation in a bid to boost foreign investment and increase the number of people who would contribute expertise, local media reported Thursday quoting a senior official from the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.The new law increases the grounds for applicants with special skills, talent and substantial and sustainable investment or activities.

Both categories may apply and be granted Rwandan nationality regardless of the five years (5) required for the applicant to have resided in the country.

Among others, the applicant will be required to “have substantial sustainable investment or activities in Rwanda” and to possess a recommendation letter.

The letter emanates from a relevant organ addressed to the competent authority describing the applicant’s substantial sustainable investment or activities in Rwanda that would justify granting nationality by acquisition.

In this recommendation letter, it has to be clearly indicated that the applicants’ skills are highly needed in the country.

In general, the new law provides for 11 conditions for granting Rwandan citizenship for non-origin.

These include birth on the territory of Rwanda, foundling, marriage, adoption, national interest, special skills or talent, substantial sustainable investments or activities; residence in Rwanda, honour, being an immigrant, statelessness.

This law provides also that nationality can be acquired by marriage if the applicant is married to a Rwandan national, and for at least 5 years among others.