Rwanda’s new Chief Justice sworn in before Kagame

Rwanda’s new Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo and his Deputy Marie-Thérèse Mukamulisa on Friday sworn in before President Kagame to begin their respective five-year terms.Unlike their predecessors, Ntezilyayo and his deputy will be eligible for another term of five years, should the appointing authority, in consultation with the High Council of the Judiciary, find them eligible.

The swearing-in follows the confirmation of the duo by the Senate on Thursday, during which members of the Upper Chamber of Parliament gave their nod to the duo.

The senate endorsement came on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Political and Governance Affairs, which had scrutinised the resumes of the two leaders.

Ntezilyayo was until his appointment a Judge at the East African Court of Justice, a visiting lecturer of law at the University of Rwanda, School of Law and the Director of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law and Policy.

He has also previously served as the Minister of Justice and Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda.

Mukamulisa has been a judge at the Tanzania-based African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights since 2016 and has also been a Justice at the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court is the highest ranking court of Rwanda.

Article 145 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to coordinate and oversee the activities of the lower courts and tribunals, while ensuring judicial independence.