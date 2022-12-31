Rwanda’s oldest woman dies at 110

Rwanda’s oldest citizen Rachel Nyiramandwa has died at the age of 110 in the village of Gasaka in the country’s southern Nyamagabe district Rwandan media reported Friday.Nyiramandwa was a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Her husband and three of her four children were killed in the genocide.

She got overwhelmed with excitement when she asked the President for milk and he gave her a cow. She also got a house where she has been living with her only surviving daughter.

In her last years on earth, Nyiramandwa spared no moment in showing her admiration to the President. She composed poems and song thanking the Kagame for what Rwanda has achieved under his leadership.

Five years ago, she became a social media sensation after she was photographed greeting and whispering to an attentive President Kagame during one of his presidential campaign rallies

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the oldest verified person in the world ever was Jeanne Louise Calment from France, who died at the age of 122 years and 164 days in 1997.

The oldest known living man is Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, of Venezuela, aged 113 years, 217 days. The 100 oldest women have on average, lived several years longer than the 100 oldest men.