Rwanda’s police says two people killed in separate road accidents on Christmas Eve

At least two people lost their lives on Christmas Eve in separate road accidents across the country, a Police statement said Friday in Kigali.The Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera said that yet this festive season security remains calm, as people seem to be compliant with security instructions and laws in place, there were four accidents in total with one of them which took lives of two; a motorcyclist and a cyclist.

This comes even as police and officials from the national transport and safety authority crackdown on motorists flouting road rules during this festive season.

Rwandan officials argue that up to 80 percent of road accidents in Rwanda are caused by human behaviors.

Currently, the Government has adopted the use of a points system to catch drunk drivers as it intensifies the war against road carnage.

Under the system, motorists who flout traffic laws progressively lose points until their licence is eventually withdrawn.

In the beginning, each motorist is awarded 15 points which then be deducted every time they commit a traffic offence, it said.