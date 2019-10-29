Rwanda’s pregnant women make use of sport amenities

The regular mass sports including fitness exercises that was launched in 2016 for all residents in Kigali with people walking, riding, skating and jogging alongside all main streets of the city has now became another leisure activity for pregnant women in Rwanda.Christa Mukansonera was four months away from delivering a baby when she began feeling down about her weigh.

A few days later, the 39-years-old mother of four met up with a friend who invited her to join mass sports activities that were initiated specifically for pregnant women.

Yet there were some amazingly fast runners in the group, Mukansonera braved the heat and sun to walk around 5 km and walk the total distance with no breaks.

The unique event which was was officially launched by different stakeholders including women associations earlier this month has attracted about hundred pregnant women to help them stay fitter and stronger, prevent excess weight gain and make them feel better mentally.

For now these aerobic exercise intended for pregnant women will be taking place on a regular basis, but still medical doctors recommend to this specific social category to make some changes as their pregnancy advances.

“Pregnancy itself is an extreme sport, but women who perform such kind exercises often find they have an easier birth,” said Jean Nyirinkwaya, a Gynecologist Obstetrician based in Kigali.

While physical exercises is paramount for better health, however, Dr Nyilinkwaya noted that there are some tips to help pregnant women exercise safely: ” It is always important to do an exercise after getting a qualified medical opinion,” he said.

But women association took a big step recently, by encouraging their peers who are pregnant to join mass sports activities which are taking place twice a month, in major parts of Kigali city.

The event turn into a car-free zone where residents engage in physical activity along the streets to walk, run or ride bicycles.

The car-free day package includes free medical check-ups, aimed at preventing and fighting Non Communicable Diseases, for the public.