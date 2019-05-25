International › APA

Rwanda’s President in South Africa for Ramaphosa inauguration

Published on 25.05.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday attended the inauguration Ceremony of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.Held in  the capital city, Pretoria, the ceremony was expected to attract over  30,000 South Africans and various Heads of State and Government  including Eswatini, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe,  Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar, Seychelles, Togo, Democratic Republic of  Congo, Gabon, Angola, Mozambique, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic,  Namibia, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt, as well as the African Union  Chairperson and Chair of the Southern African Development Community.

Ramaphosa  led the ruling African National Congress to victory in the May 8  national and provincial polls. Despite losing ground, the party  maintained its majority in the National Assembly. 

In  March 2018,  on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Summit of the  African Union in Kigali, Presidents President Paul Kagame and his South  African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered Foreign Affairs  Ministers to work on normalization of relations between the two  countries.

Rwanda  and South Africa have had sour relations after South Africa expelled in  2014 three Rwandan diplomats to which Rwanda retaliated by expelling  six South African envoys

