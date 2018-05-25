Rwanda’s President receives honour guard in Addis Ababa

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Friday arrived on a three-day state visit to Ethiopia, and received an guard of honour and nine-gun salute at the national palace in Addis Ababa.The president was welcomed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and senior government officials at Bole international airport Thursday night.

The visiting Rwandan leader held talks with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, soon after arrival and, during his stay, Kagame will also confer with President Mulatu Teshome, on bilateral and regional issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has said.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Meles Alem said Rwanda and Ethiopia maintain good diplomatic relations and hold similar views on various international and regional issues.

Currently, Kagame is visiting the Hawasa Industrial park, some 270 kilometer south of the capital, and the Rwandan leader is set to visit various development projects.

After his visit, Kagame is expected to release Ethiopian migrants who were held prisoners in Rwanda’s different detention centers while on their way to South Africa.