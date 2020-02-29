Rwanda’s President swears in new ministers, assigns portfolios

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of new 8 ministers who were appointed earlier in a mini Cabinet reshuffle this week with a new portfolio in charge of Government Budget.Dr Daniel Ngamije a long-serving medical doctor coordinating different national programmes in the fight against HIV and Tuberculosis is the new minister of Health, expected to oversee the daily activities of that critical ministry especially with the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that was first reported in China.

Another military medical doctor, Lt Col Mpunga Tharcisse who was until recently heading a referral hospital specialised in the treatment of Cancer related diseases in Butaro (North) has been appointed Minister of State in Charge of Primary Health Care replacing Dr. Patrick Ndimubanzi, a Public Health specialist who was immediatly appointed Executive Secretary of the Human Resources for Health Secretariat.

In the same mini-Government reshuffle, Solina Nyirahabimana, a close collaborator of President Kagame was moved from Ministry of Gender and family promotion to the Ministry of Justice as Minister of State in Charge of Constitution and Legal Affairs replacing Evode Uwizeyimana who resigned earlier this month over assaulting a female guard on duty at the entrance of one of the business complex in Kigali city.

At the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, Nyirahabimana was replaced by Jeannette Bayisenge, a University Lecturer and civil society activist who was until her appointment serving as

Director,Center for Gender Studies at University of Rwanda.

Dr Valentine Uwamariya, also new cabinet member was appointed Minister of Education replacing Dr Eugene Mutimura while Gaspard Twagirayezu was appointed Minister of State in Ministry of Education in charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

Eugene Mutimura was appointed Head of Science and Technology Commission.

Claudette Irere a long-serving senior civil servant in the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Education in Charge Technical and Vocational Education and Training while Ines Mpambara, another female who was until recently working as Director of Cabinet in the Office of the President is the new Minister in charge of cabinet affairs in the office of the Prime Minister.

Solange Kayisire has been appointed Minister in Charge of Emergency Management to replace Germaine Kamayirese who was dropped.

Richard Tushabe, another long-civil servant was moved from Rwanda Social Security Board where he was director General and was appointed Minister of State in charge of National Treasury at Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The president tasked the new team on moving the country to the next level, saying the core objectives of this administration are to improve security, achieve inclusive economic growth and not abuse the office.