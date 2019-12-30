Rwanda’s producer prices up in November 2019

Rwanda’s producer price index, which measures the average change over time in prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services increased 11.44 percent year on year in November, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) said Monday.The reading decreased by 0.25 percent compared to October 2019, the official data showed.

On a monthly basis, the PPI decreased 0.25 percent last month, remaining the same with that in September, according to the NIS.

This trend was mainly due to a decrease of 0.8 percent in prices of manufacturing, and an increase of 4.14 percent in prices of ‘mining and quarrying’, the institute said.

The decrease in the monthly export PPI by 1.33 percent was due to a decrease of 3.5 in prices of manufacturing of tea products, 4.1 percent in prices of manufacture of other chemical products.

Among major industries, food products, beverages and textiles saw faster price drops in November, declining 17,45 percent year on year, according to the NIS.