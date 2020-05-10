International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda’s senior football official arrested on suspicion of rape

Published on 10.05.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The current Rwanda Football governing body technical director Hussein Habimana, is the subject of intense investigation on suspicion of rape especially for asking sexual favours to get a young Rwandan woman further in Miss Rwanda 2020 pageants, a police source revealed Saturday in Kigali.The Spokesperson of  Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Marie Michelle Umuhoza confirmed the  development saying that Habimana was arrested and is under  investigation.

Details indicate that the suspect cornered one of  the Miss Rwanda 2020 pageants, promising her that he had the ability to  help her sail through the competition and win the crown.

The  pageant whose identity has not yet been revealed is said to have fallen  in the trap set by Habimana. He wooed her to his place and forced her  into sex.

Habimana is no stranger to Miss Rwanda pageantry. He is  said to have fallen in love with Shimwa Guelda , a pageant in the Miss  Rwanda 2017 edition. They later held a pompous wedding at Kigali  Convention Centre in 2019.

If convincted under the courts of law,  subject to violations of article 196 of the penal code act, Habimana  risks a punishment of imprisonment for a period between 5 to 7 years.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top