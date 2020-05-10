Rwanda’s senior football official arrested on suspicion of rape

The current Rwanda Football governing body technical director Hussein Habimana, is the subject of intense investigation on suspicion of rape especially for asking sexual favours to get a young Rwandan woman further in Miss Rwanda 2020 pageants, a police source revealed Saturday in Kigali.The Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Marie Michelle Umuhoza confirmed the development saying that Habimana was arrested and is under investigation.

Details indicate that the suspect cornered one of the Miss Rwanda 2020 pageants, promising her that he had the ability to help her sail through the competition and win the crown.

The pageant whose identity has not yet been revealed is said to have fallen in the trap set by Habimana. He wooed her to his place and forced her into sex.

Habimana is no stranger to Miss Rwanda pageantry. He is said to have fallen in love with Shimwa Guelda , a pageant in the Miss Rwanda 2017 edition. They later held a pompous wedding at Kigali Convention Centre in 2019.

If convincted under the courts of law, subject to violations of article 196 of the penal code act, Habimana risks a punishment of imprisonment for a period between 5 to 7 years.