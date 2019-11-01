Rwanda’s top female ref named for male U-23 tournament

Rwandese national Salma Mukansanga is among three appointed female match officials for a men’s tournament – the upcoming Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, sports source confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.The female trio have been included the 25-man list of match officials consisting of 12 referees and 13 assistant referees.

It said the appointments build on CAF’s commitment to include more female match officials in its competitions, which began with the appointment of three female match officials for the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania last April, a first in the history of male CAF competitions.

At the U-23 AFCON scheduled for 8-22 November in Cairo, Rwandan referee Salma Mukasanga will lead the female match official trio, joined by assistant referees Diana Chikotesha and Fathia Jermoumi of Zambia and Morocco respectively.

Rwanda’s top female referee Salma Radia Mukansanga has also been on 75-list of women who officiated the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last June.

The 28-year old, arguably the best and most famous female referee the country has ever produced, was the sole African match official at the U17 Women’s World Cup.