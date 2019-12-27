Rwanda’s top tier side Gasogi sign Keeper Kwizera

Rwanda’s first division side Gasogi United have signed international goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who also featured for South Africa based Free State Stars on a free transfer for a six month trial, the club said on Friday.Kwizera became the first Rwandan goalkeeper to play in the South Africa Premier League after signing a two-year contract with Free State Stars FC in September 2017.

The 24-year-old Rwanda international whose career started with military side APR FC youth team before joining Bugesera FC’s two years ago, becomes the first Rwandan to sign a permanent contract with a South African first division club.

The Rwanda international goalkeeper put himself in a good position to earn a contract at Free State Stars after impressing during his trial since arriving at the club in 2017.

Gasogi United is one of the newcomers in the top flight league this season.

The club is registered under the commercial law of Rwanda and a member of the Rwanda Football Federation.

It is owned by the manager of private radio and television station ‘TV 1’ broadcasting in Kigali.