Rwanda’s U17s camping ahead of CAF qualifiers

Players of Rwanda’s under-17 national team are in camp in preparations ahead of next year’s the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, sport officials confirmed to APA in Kigali on Friday.The team composed of players under the age of 15 who took part in this year’s CECAFA U-15 Championship joined camp on Friday at the FERWAFA National Academy center.

Under the tutelage of head coach Yves Rwasamanzi, members of the squad are involved in training sessions at both Amahoro Stadium and Stade de Kigali until December 8, 2019.

During the training camp, they will play a series of friendlies aimed at keeping them sharp and competitive.

The main objective of the training camp is to evaluate the performance of the team compared to the last gathering.

The Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations is a bi-annual football competition organised by the Confederation of African Football, the continent’s governing body for the sport.

The competition has been held since 1995.

Between 1985 and 1993 only qualifying competitions for the FIFA U-17 World Cup were played.