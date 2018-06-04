Rwanda’s Uwizeyimana wins yellow jersey at Cameroon Cycling tour

The Cameroon Cycling Tour came to a close on Sunday with Rwanda’s Bonaventure Uwizeyimana claiming the yellow jersey of the tour.

The eighth lap of the tour that was run between Bafia and Yaounde for a distance of 122,8km under heavy heavy rains that fell in the nation’s capital was won by Cameroon’s Ghislain Sikandi in 3h 10′ 30″ ahead of his compatriot Arthuce Tella.

But the win by Cameroonians in this stage did not stop Rwanda’s Bonaventure Uwizeyimana from claiming the yellow jersey which he had taken over since the fifth stage of the competition.

Cameroon are still chasing for a first yellow jersey for the past three years but will have to wait for next year’s edition to start again all over as pundits now start asking questions on the training of the country’s cyclists. The Cameroon Cycling Federation will have a lot to work to do to ensure the athletes get up to standard ahead of next year’s edition.