Rwanda’s weather watchdog warns heavy rains by the end of February 2021

Rwanda Meteorology Agency on Monday warned that the rainfall expected between January and February may affect post-harvest handling activities if farmers and authorities do not put in place necessary measures.According to the national climate outlook obtained by APA in Kigali there are chances of normal to below normal rains across most parts of the East African country.

Southwestern parts of the country are likely to experience slightly more rains compared to the other parts of the country which will experience normal rainfall, Aimable Gahigi, Director General of Rwanda Meteorology Agency explained in the announcement.

“The expected rainfall is mostly associated with the topographic nature of the country coupled with neutral conditions for Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) with moderate la Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean throughout the month of February,” the outlook said.

“Generally, seasonal crops in most parts of the country are at the stage of maturity to harvesting. The focus in these coming days should be on postharvest activities, it said.

In addition, the weather watchdog also advised relevant authorities to put in place both preventive and mitigation strategies to cope with rainfall effects.

Normally the months of January and February are the harvesting season for crops planted in Season.