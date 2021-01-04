International › APA

Rwanda’s weather watchdog warns heavy rains by the end of February 2021

Published on 04.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda Meteorology Agency on Monday warned that the rainfall expected between January and February may affect post-harvest handling activities if farmers and authorities do not put in place necessary measures.According to the national climate  outlook obtained by APA in Kigali there are chances of normal to below  normal rains across most parts of the East African country.

Southwestern  parts of the country are likely to experience slightly more rains  compared to the other parts of the country which will experience normal  rainfall, Aimable Gahigi, Director General of Rwanda Meteorology Agency  explained in the announcement.

 

“The expected rainfall is  mostly associated with the topographic nature of the country coupled  with neutral conditions for Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) with moderate la  Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean throughout the month of February,”  the outlook said.

“Generally, seasonal crops in most parts of the  country are at the stage of maturity to harvesting. The focus in these  coming days should be on postharvest activities, it said.

In  addition, the weather watchdog also advised relevant authorities to put  in place both preventive and mitigation strategies to cope with rainfall  effects.

Normally the months of January and February are the harvesting season for crops planted in Season.

