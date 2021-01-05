S.A Covid deaths top 30,000

South Africa’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic has reached another historical mark of 30,011 people succumbing to the disease since its outbreak in the country in March last year, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll topped the 30,000 mark after 434 people died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

Just last week the country reached a Covid-19 case load of over one million people, making South Africa the continent’s epicentre for the virus spread.

According to the minister, the latest fatalities were 133 deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape Province, some 157 dead in the Western Cape Province, KwaZulu-Natal Province’s 71 deaths, 36 deaths and 25 dead in Gauteng and the North West Provinces, respectively.

He said that there were 12,601 new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday, pushing the total to 1,113,349 confirmed infections.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 81.9 percent after 911,573 patients recovered from the disease, figures based on the 6,780,272 tests conducted since the pandemic’s outbreak, Mkhize said.

There are 83,910,386 confirmed global cases of Covid-19 since it surfaced from China in December 2019, with the disease fast spreading all over the world where it has claimed 1,839,660 lives, according to the UN World Health Organisation.