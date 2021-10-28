International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: 10,000 troops deployed ahead of municipal polls

Published on 28.10.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he has authorised the deployment of 10,000 soldiers to assist the police secure the country ahead of municipal elections set for 1 November, Parliament confirmed on Thursday.According to the National Assembly, Ramaphosa told Parliament that the deployment of the soldiers, in partnership with the police, was meant to assure a safe and secure environment during the local polls vote. 

Justice, crime prevention and security cluster ministers assured South Africans that next week’s polls would be safe and free, with Defence Minister Thandi Modise saying that the police would be deployed at all voting stations and result centres  from 30 October to 1 November.

“All relevant security-aligned departments within the three spheres of government have worked tirelessly, in a continuous and coordinated manner, to ensure we deliver successful local government elections,” Modise said.

The minister said the security cluster had also identified hotspots for violence and would deploy police accordingly.

Her police colleague Bheki Cele said four provinces — KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape — were regarded as hotspots for violence ahead of the elections. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top