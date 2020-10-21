S/Africa: 13 perish in KwaZulu-Natal road crash

Some 13 people died in a horrific road crash when a minibus taxi collided with a truck in KwaZulu-Natal Province on Wednesday, local authorities have said.The accident, the second major crash in as many weeks, took place when the two vehicles met head-on in Mthonjaneni town, which is located between the towns of Ulundi and Melmoth in the province, a statement from the KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government said.

The collision led to the taxi catching fire and the truck leaving the road and falling into an embankment, the regional government said, adding that the 13 people died on the spot due to serious injuries but four injured passengers were taken to a hospital.

“Paramedics stabilised the critically injured patients and transported them to the hospital for further treatment,” the statement added.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Last week some 13 members of the same family died in another taxi accident in Underberg in KwaZulu Natal after the speeding vehicle fell into an embankment where it overturned several times.

“Due to inclement weather and ongoing showers causing slippery and hazardous road conditions, motorists are advised to be extra cautious,” the statement said.

It added: “Road safety is our collective responsibility. We urge all motorists to obey the rules of the road.”