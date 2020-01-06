S/Africa: 24 train coaches torched, minister blames criminals

South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday condemned the torching of 24 train coaches worth US$6 million in the city of Bloemfontein at the weekend.Mbalula said the arson attack was “a pure act of criminality and will be dealt with as swiftly and as harshly as possible.”

According to his office, the old coaches were out of service and earmarked for refurbishment when they were set alight while parked in the stockyard.

“Security personnel noticed a group of young men at the yard and removed them from the property. The youths returned later and set fire to two coaches,” according to Mbalula.

He however said services have not been disrupted, “even though the fire has affected rolling stock availability and damaged critical cables at the depot.”

No arrests have been made so far as investigations into the incident are underway.