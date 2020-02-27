S/Africa: 9 feared dead as boat capsizes off Cape Town

Nine fishermen are feared dead following a boat accident off Cape Town on Thursday, a South African rescue official has said.National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a search for the missing nine was underway after their inflatable fishing boat capsized in the waters off Cape Town early Thursday morning.

According to Lambinon, two people involved in the accident managed to swim to safety on shore and were receiving medical treatment.

While the cause of the incident was not clear, he said there were at least 11 people on board the boat out on a fishing trip.

“The incident is currently being treated as a full-scale search and rescue operation for the missing men who are believed to be fishermen,” Lambinon said.