S/Africa: About 200,000 vaccinated in one day

South Africa’s efforts to inject 300,000 people daily with Covid-19 vaccines have fallen short again, with only 197,698 people administered with the drug against the pandemic on Tuesday, according to figured from the Ministry of Health.The latest vaccinations have brought the total number of doses dispensed to 18,285,920, the ministry said.

South Africa now has 9,364,725 adults who are fully-vaccinated.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the country recorded 768 new infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 2,907,619.

The majority of new cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal province which recorded 193 infections, followed by Western Cape (151) and Gauteng (127), the NICD added.

Some 110 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, bringing the number of patients currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in hospitals across the country to 6,036, the agency said.

The records also showed that 103 people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 87,922 since the first case was reported in the country in March 2020.