S/Africa: Alcohol ban costing winemakers $7m weekly – Body

South Africa’s wine industry is losing US$7.6 million a week due to the ban on alcohol sales during the coronavirus lockdown, the Wines Organisation of South Africa (WOSA) said on Friday.The sales ban resulted in the loss of nearly 18,000 jobs and up to 80 cellars (wine storage rooms) closed during the initial ban, according to WOSA spokesperson Maryna Callow here.

Callow said the recent reintroduction of the alcohol sales ban would result in the closure of more wineries and, depending on the length of the embargo, job losses could be in the excess of 30,000.

“For each week that the ban remains in place our industry loses US$7.6 million. This number does not account for the roughly US$5.9 million lost each week on wine tourism as well,” Callow said.

She noted that a further US$176 million “has already been lost at the beginning of the lockdown, and this picture looks decidedly bleak for our farmers.”

The South African government has however insisted that alcohol consumption is overtaxing the country’s healthcare systems due alcohol-inspired trauma.