S/Africa alcohol ban leaves retailers despondent

South Africa’s wholesale ban on all alcoholic products during the coronavirus pandemic has left liquor retailers feeling despondent, a South African Liquor Brand Association (SALBA) official said on Tuesday.Expressing the concern over the total shutdown of liquor sales, SALBA spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said the ban would only provide an opportunity to bootleggers to thrive in the absence of a legal alcohol sales trade.

“It’s been proven that during Levels 4 and 5 illegal traders and syndicates sold alcohol, and that is what we are concerned about.

“We would have wished them [government] to give limited opportunity for people to purchase liquor legally,” Mngadi said.

The booze sellers demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government should review the restriction to save 250,000 jobs in the industry.

Ramaphosa announced the stricter restrictions on Monday, as his government reverted to the Level 3 lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic – with alcohol sales banned till 15 January 2021.

The prohibition came amid doctors’ recommendations to ban liquor due to rising trauma cases and at the same time the increase in the daily spreading of the virus in the country, a development which has seen the breaching of the one million mark in Covid-19 infections – the first country in Africa to do so.

The president said the new Level 3 lockdown restrictions included the closure of beaches, dams, lakes, parks and swimming pools in hot spot areas.