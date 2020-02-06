S/Africa: Another state-owned airline to undergo bankruptcy protection

State-owned airline, South African Express, should undergo a bankruptcy protection process while it tries to get its operations back on track, the Johannesburg High Court ruled on Thursday.The court ordered that the airline must be placed in business rescue, a bankruptcy protection process provided for under South Africa’s Companies Act that tries to save financially distressed companies by restructuring their operations.

The protection enables a company to continue operating while being restructured, temporarily suspending debt payment obligations, saving some jobs and cutting costs in the process.

This follows a similar programme at South African Airways after it was placed under the same facility two months ago due to its perennial losses.

South African Express’ efforts to convince the court that it had a letter from the shareholder (government) that US$12 million would be made available for its 2020/21 year operations did not impress the court.

The airline currently owes over US$786,000 to Ziegler South Africa, a global logistics solution provider with a network of more than 145 partner offices worldwide.

South Africa Express had previously argued that there was no need for it to go through a business rescue plan like that of its larger sister airline.

But its failure to provide its financials to Parliament for the last two years – just like the SAA has done – did not help its case.