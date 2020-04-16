S/Africa applauds ‘true world leader’ Ghebreyesus

South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Thursday said her country greatly appreciated the leadership of World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the current coronavirus pandemic.Speaking amid US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the UN agency, Pandor said her country was able to prepare and control the outbreak due to Ghebreyesus’ prompt advice to all countries at his frequent media briefing.

“We got ready to handle the disease as a country because we listened to him (Ghebreyesus),” Pandor said, adding that his transparency has saved a lot of lives in Africa and the rest of the world.

Trump, who has accused the organisation of handling the coronavirus outbreak poorly, has received worldwide condemnation for his ill-conceived withdrawal of his country’s US$400 million contribution to the WHO.

Meanwhile, the minister reiterated her government’s commitment to repatriating stranded South Africans home from wherever they are in the world using charter flights.

She said South Africans in distress while abroad would be brought home, but revealed that the process was fraught with a number of challenges.

Pandor noted that since the pandemic was affecting countries worldwide, negotiations between states must be finalised before anyone came home.

The minister assured South Africans that anyone returning home from another country would be quarantined for at least 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease.