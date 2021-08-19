S/Africa: ‘Apply for special Covid-19 grant’ – Cabinet

Cabinet on Thursday reminded South Africans to apply for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of US$25 monthly to support those who have no means or income to cushion themselves from the ravages of the pandemic.Some US$1.9 billion has been aside for this purpose and it included South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) administrative costs of dispensing the funds, cabinet said.

The new payments will be for a period of eight months with effect from August to March 2022, it said.

Cabinet said it was conscious of the hardships caused by the coronavirus, and the recent public violence in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma at Estcourt Correction Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cabinet said the monthly grant was an important safety net for families, who would otherwise be devastated by the scourge of poverty and unemployment.

People between the ages of 18 and 60 who have no financial support of any kind should apply, cabinet said, adding that the first payments are expected to be made end of August.

SASSA opened new channels where applications can be submitted via the govchat.app and Facebook Messenger.