S/Africa appoints new board chair struggling power utility

South Africa’s Eskom has a new interim board chairman in Malegapuru William Makgoba who replaces Jabu Mabuza, who resigned last week following his failure to end the troubled power utility’s mounting operational problems, APA learnt on Thursday.Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom Board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises said Makgoba’s appointment was consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the state-owned company.

“The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement,” the ministry said.

Ramaphosa on Friday last week announced the government’s plan to introduce a reconfigured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience in efforts to get the heavily indebted parastatal afloat.