S/Africa arrests lockdown violators – Minister

Seven South Africans have been arrested in the Indian Ocean port city of Durban for violating national lockdown regulations which became effect at midnight Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.Other revellers were also arrested at a nightclub in the Hillbrow area of Johannesburg for violating the rules, Cele said.

The arrests were made after the revellers went against current regulations governing a 21-day lockdown meant to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the minister added.

While most people were generally following the lockdown rules, a few were found wanting, the minister said.

“In Durban, I am told, things went well. But seven people were arrested in Montclair (a district of the city), where they were dancing and drinking on the road two hours after the lockdown started.

“Police just had to act and they were arrested,” he said.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said police believe the lockdown would yield positive results in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The country has reached more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases – the highest in Africa.