International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Attacking trucks harms economy, reputation – Minister

Published on 27.11.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Arson attacks on trucks driving on South African roads have the potential “to deeply harm South Africa’s reputation as a source of leading services needed in the rest of Africa,” Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi warned on Friday.Nxesi said the attacks, if allowed to continue, would negatively affect the country’s already struggling economy.

“The attacks on our transport infrastructure will only serve to undermine our economic reconstruction and recovery plans,” Nxesi said.

The trucks are the life-blood of the South African economy, he said.

“We’ve just signed the African Continent Free Trade Area Treaty. We are talking about access to the continental market of more than a billion people.

“In terms of the GDP, we’re talking about millions of dollars in business for this country. So, South Africa cannot be an island,” the minister said.

 

The dramatic increase in truck attacks in the country, especially on vehicles driven by foreign drivers from neighbouring Zimbabwe and Zambia, has led the Truckers Association of South Africa to conclude that the attacks were xenophobic in nature because no goods were stolen from the incidents.

According to the association, there have been some 84 separate attacks on trucks in the country, with KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Provinces bearing the brunt of the violence.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top